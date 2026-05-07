Craftsman Automation zooms as Q4 PAT jumps 74% YoY to Rs 116 cr

Craftsman Automation surged 10.91% to Rs 8,627.05 after its consolidated net profit jumped 74.38% to Rs 116.42 crore in Q4 FY26, as against Rs 66.76 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rallied 27.27% year on year to Rs 2,226.4 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 173.04 crore in Q4 FY26, up 129.10% from Rs 75.53 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses rose 24.20% to Rs 2,072.23 crore in quarter ended 31 March 2026. The cost of sales and services was at Rs 1,224.53 crore (up 30.96% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 149.21 crore (up 2.31% YoY) during the quarter.

The company's revenue from Powertrain stood at Rs 607.94 crore (up 20.02% YoY), revenue from Aluminium Products was at Rs 1,310.07 crore (up 30.28% YoY) and revenue from Industrial & Engineering stood at Rs 308.39 crore (up 30.01% YoY) in Q4 FY26. On a standalone basis, the companys net profit zoomed 184.75% to Rs 78.28 crore on 16.87% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,345.51 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. The board approved the re-appointment of Srinivasan Ravi as Chairman and Managing Director of the company for a period of five years. The board also approved the re-appointment of Ravi Gauthamram as Whole-Time Director of the company for a period of five years.

Further, The board approved and recommended a final dividend of Rs 11.25 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each (225%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2026. The company has fixed Thursday, 16th July 2026 as the record date for determining the eligibility of equity shareholders for the dividend. Craftsman Automation started the journey in the year 1986 as a small scale industry in the southern Indian city of Coimbatore, has grown to become a leader in precision manufacturing in diverse fields. The co. manufactures several components and sub-assemblies on a supply and job-work basis according to client specifications in the automotive, industrial, and engineering segments. Headquartered in Coimbatore with 12 plants including 10 satellite units across India.