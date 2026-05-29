Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 47.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure declined 47.83% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.30% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.92% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.