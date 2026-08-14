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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure rose 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.350.35 0 OPM %77.1451.43 -PBDT0.270.18 50 PBT0.240.15 60 NP0.200.12 67

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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