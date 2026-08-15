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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cranes Software International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cranes Software International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:14 AM IST
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Sales decline 1.59% to Rs 1.24 crore

Net Loss of Cranes Software International reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.59% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.241.26 -2 OPM %-98.39-142.86 -PBDT-1.21-1.66 27 PBT-1.24-1.70 27 NP-1.25-1.73 28

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

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