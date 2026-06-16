Cranes Software International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.10% to Rs 2.57 crore

Net profit of Cranes Software International reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.10% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.44% to Rs 6.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.