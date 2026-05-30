Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cranex consolidated net profit rises 22.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Cranex consolidated net profit rises 22.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 21.91 crore

Net profit of Cranex rose 22.92% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.59% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 55.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.9118.46 19 55.3751.54 7 OPM %8.769.21 -8.208.01 - PBDT1.711.37 25 3.542.86 24 PBT1.641.26 30 3.232.52 28 NP1.180.96 23 2.411.95 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GFL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 118.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Plaza Wires standalone net profit rises 113.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Ambassador Intra Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sophia Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story