Cranex consolidated net profit rises 22.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 21.91 crore

Net profit of Cranex rose 22.92% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.59% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 55.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.