Cranex consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.13% to Rs 9.89 croreNet profit of Cranex rose 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 9.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.898.98 10 OPM %6.987.80 -PBDT0.500.40 25 PBT0.430.31 39 NP0.320.24 33
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