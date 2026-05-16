Cravatex consolidated net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 34.72% to Rs 39.51 crore

Net profit of Cravatex rose 11.11% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.72% to Rs 39.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.79% to Rs 6.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.17% to Rs 150.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.