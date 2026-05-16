Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 2.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 2.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 7.53% to Rs 11.43 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings declined 2.86% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.53% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.39% to Rs 4.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 48.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.4310.63 8 48.2843.51 11 OPM %13.5611.48 -11.0811.10 - PBDT1.931.49 30 6.925.92 17 PBT1.761.34 31 6.285.32 18 NP1.021.05 -3 4.373.63 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dharani Finance standalone net profit declines 31.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Greenpanel Industries clocks PAT of Rs 1.37 crore in Q4

IDFC First Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Board of OnEMI Technology Solutions approves investment of Rs 637.5 cr in Si Creva

Dr. Reddy's launches generic Semaglutide Injection in Canada

First Published: May 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story