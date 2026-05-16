Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 2.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.53% to Rs 11.43 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings declined 2.86% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.53% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.39% to Rs 4.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 48.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.