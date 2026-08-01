Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 113.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.36% to Rs 13.97 croreNet profit of Creative Castings rose 113.51% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.36% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.979.05 54 OPM %12.886.30 -PBDT2.330.98 138 PBT2.160.83 160 NP1.580.74 114
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