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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 113.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 113.51% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 54.36% to Rs 13.97 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings rose 113.51% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.36% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.979.05 54 OPM %12.886.30 -PBDT2.330.98 138 PBT2.160.83 160 NP1.580.74 114

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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