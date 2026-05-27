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Creative Eye reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales decline 65.00% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net loss of Creative Eye reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 65.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 83.91% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.421.20 -65 0.422.61 -84 OPM %-47.6224.17 --419.05-24.14 - PBDT-0.100.25 PL -1.74-0.65 -168 PBT-0.110.23 PL -1.80-0.72 -150 NP-0.140.23 PL -5.18-0.72 -619

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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