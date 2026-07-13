Creative Newtech board approves acquisition of Infinova (India)

At meeting held on 13 July 2026

The board of Creative Newtech at its meeting held on 13 July 2026 has approved the proposed acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Infinova (India), a part of the Infinova Global Group. The board has approved a budget of up to USD 4 million for this acquisition.

The proposed acquisition includes Infinova's business operations in India, exclusive brand rights, technical assistance, existing experienced team, product assembly and manufacturing facility. This acquisition is expected to provide Creative Newtech with a strong foundation to progressively build its own Make in India surveillance technology platform, supported by local assembly and manufacturing capability, product ownership and stronger after-sales support. The transaction also supports the Company's transition from a primarily distribution-led model to a more integrated, technology-led surveillance business platform. This budget includes the consideration payable to the Infinova Group at closing, acquisition-related transaction costs, and professional fees and expenses incurred in connection with the proposed acquisition