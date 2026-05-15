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Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 29.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 83.63% to Rs 740.01 crore

Net profit of Creative Newtech rose 29.57% to Rs 17.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 83.63% to Rs 740.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 402.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.35% to Rs 70.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.14% to Rs 2699.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1774.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales740.01402.99 84 2699.771774.48 52 OPM %4.023.67 -3.373.05 - PBDT22.1716.15 37 83.2862.71 33 PBT21.7215.83 37 81.7661.55 33 NP17.7913.73 30 70.2953.11 32

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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