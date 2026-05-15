Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 29.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 83.63% to Rs 740.01 crore

Net profit of Creative Newtech rose 29.57% to Rs 17.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 83.63% to Rs 740.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 402.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.35% to Rs 70.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.14% to Rs 2699.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1774.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.