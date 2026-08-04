Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 33.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.15% to Rs 476.07 croreNet profit of Creative Newtech rose 33.01% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.15% to Rs 476.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 392.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales476.07392.96 21 OPM %5.073.05 -PBDT17.2712.10 43 PBT16.7011.80 42 NP13.5410.18 33
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