Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 11.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 1584.87 crore

Net profit of Credila Financial Services rose 11.89% to Rs 354.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 316.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 1584.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1336.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.96% to Rs 1316.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 989.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.43% to Rs 6061.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4719.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.