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Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 11.89% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 1584.87 crore

Net profit of Credila Financial Services rose 11.89% to Rs 354.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 316.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 1584.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1336.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.96% to Rs 1316.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 989.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.43% to Rs 6061.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4719.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1584.871336.79 19 6061.494719.73 28 OPM %89.1892.89 -89.5089.78 - PBDT476.94430.75 11 1791.391350.02 33 PBT465.76423.84 10 1756.231325.98 32 NP354.64316.95 12 1316.30989.96 33

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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