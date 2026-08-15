Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 13.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.63% to Rs 1599.84 croreNet profit of Credila Financial Services rose 13.39% to Rs 338.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 298.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.63% to Rs 1599.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1395.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1599.841395.61 15 OPM %89.1590.08 -PBDT465.51409.64 14 PBT454.31402.27 13 NP338.76298.76 13
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