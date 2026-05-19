Credit card transactions jump 2.6 times in 4 years: RBI report

Credit card transactions in the country rose over 2.6 times between calendar years 2021 and 2025, with private sector banks further increasing their market share and consolidating their dominance in the segment, the RBI said on Monday. Credit card transaction volumes increased to 570 crore in calendar year 2025, from 216 crore in 2021, while transaction value rose to Rs 23.2 lakh crore from Rs 8.9 lakh crore during the same period, translating into an annual growth rate of around 27 per cent, RBI's Payment System Report, December 2025 said. Debit card transaction volumes fell to 133.6 crore in 2025, from 408.7 crore in 2021, while transaction value dropped to Rs 4.5 lakh crore during the period, from Rs 7.4 lakh crore.

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