Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 719.72% in the June 2026 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 719.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 21.92% to Rs 1783.49 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen rose 719.72% to Rs 493.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.92% to Rs 1783.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1462.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1783.491462.89 22 OPM %68.7139.49 -PBDT676.2496.34 602 PBT660.0381.12 714 NP493.3960.19 720

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Satchmo Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jindal Steel consolidated net profit declines 43.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 0.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 46.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 50.54% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story