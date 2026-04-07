CreditAccess Grameen jumped 4.87% to Rs 1,236.20 after the microfinance lender reported a strong operational performance for FY26, led by healthy disbursement growth, portfolio expansion and improvement in asset quality.

The companys gross loan portfolio (GLP) stood at Rs 29,590 crore as of Mar-26, up 14% YoY and 11% QoQ, compared with Rs 25,948 crore a year ago and Rs 26,566 crore in the previous quarter.

Disbursements during Q4 FY26 increased 28% YoY and 44% QoQ to Rs 8,313 crore, while full-year disbursements grew 24% to Rs 24,860 crore.

The company continued to diversify its portfolio, with the retail finance segment contributing 18% as of March 2026, up from 6% a year ago, driven by retention and upgradation of existing borrowers. It added 9.8 lakh borrowers during FY26, including 3.3 lakh in Q4.