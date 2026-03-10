CreditAccess Grameen rises on $75 million syndicated social loan deal

CreditAccess Grameen soared 4.58% to Rs 1,207.50 after signing a $75 million syndicated social loan, qualifying as an external commercial borrowing (ECB) under the RBI's automatic route.

HSBC acted as the Sole Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, with participation from HSBC (Gift City), Doha Bank (Qatar), State Bank (Mauritius), Bank of China, and National Development Bank (Sri Lanka).

The facility reinforces CA Grameens track record in raising international funds through innovative financing and strengthens its liability diversification strategy. In FY 2025-26, the company has secured over $300 million in commitments from global banks, development financial institutions, and impact investors, meeting more than 15% of its borrowing requirements through foreign sources.

Proceeds from the loan will be deployed under CA Grameens Social Loan Framework, aligned with the Social Loan Principles 2023, ensuring transparency, defined social development goals, and strong governance. Sustainalytics provided a second-party opinion validating the frameworks credibility and impact. The loan will fund eligible social projects, advancing CA Grameens mission of inclusive and resilient development across communities. Speaking about the fundraise, Nilesh Dalvi, chief financial officer (CFO), CreditAccess Grameen, said, We are pleased to partner with HSBC, having successfully secured offshore financing that further strengthens our global funding reach. The foreign currency borrowings, with a tenure of 35 years, significantly enhance our asset-liability management (ALM) profile and liquidity position. Our sustained efforts to build strong relationships with leading global lending institutions have enabled us to increase the share of foreign borrowings from 9% to 24% over the past five years, while consistently reducing our incremental cost of funds. This disciplined approach allows us to extend affordable financing solutions to our microfinance customers and deepen our commitment to financial inclusion.

Lalitha A Lodaya, Regional Director International Mid-Market, South India said We are delighted to have successfully closed this syndicated financing for CreditAccess Grameen Limited, one of Indias leading NBFC-MFIs. Strong participation from a diverse group of lenders underscores the markets confidence in the sectors resilience and the companys robust asset quality and growth strategy. This transaction reflects HSBCs leadership position in the Indian NBFC space, as well as our strong structuring and distribution capabilities. CreditAccess Grameen is a Bengaluru-based microfinance institution focused on providing micro-loans to women customers in rural India. The company operates across more than 450 districts in 16 states and one union territory through a widespread branch-led model, with a strategic focus on disciplined growth, improving asset quality and sustainable profitability.