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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit declines 63.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit declines 63.65% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 125.27 crore

Net profit of Credo Brands Marketing declined 63.65% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 125.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales125.27119.94 4 OPM %21.2225.88 -PBDT22.3926.46 -15 PBT3.158.23 -62 NP2.296.30 -64

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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