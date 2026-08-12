Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit declines 63.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 125.27 croreNet profit of Credo Brands Marketing declined 63.65% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 125.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales125.27119.94 4 OPM %21.2225.88 -PBDT22.3926.46 -15 PBT3.158.23 -62 NP2.296.30 -64
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