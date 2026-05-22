Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit rises 10.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 162.30 crore

Net profit of Credo Brands Marketing rose 10.12% to Rs 15.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 162.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.68% to Rs 47.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.22% to Rs 592.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 618.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.