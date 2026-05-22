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Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit rises 10.12% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 162.30 crore

Net profit of Credo Brands Marketing rose 10.12% to Rs 15.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 162.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.68% to Rs 47.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.22% to Rs 592.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 618.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales162.30153.21 6 592.10618.18 -4 OPM %25.5726.83 -26.0429.09 - PBDT39.3837.50 5 139.57160.40 -13 PBT20.6018.94 9 65.2091.83 -29 NP15.2313.83 10 47.4268.41 -31

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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