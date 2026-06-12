Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cremica Agro Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Cremica Agro Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net loss of Cremica Agro Foods reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.24% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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