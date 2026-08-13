Crescentis Capital standalone net profit rises 133.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 121.01% to Rs 10.94 croreNet profit of Crescentis Capital rose 133.43% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 121.01% to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.944.95 121 OPM %89.4083.23 -PBDT9.704.11 136 PBT9.634.11 134 NP7.823.35 133
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