Crestchem standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 82.50% to Rs 9.18 croreNet profit of Crestchem rose 180.00% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 82.50% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.185.03 83 OPM %12.857.16 -PBDT1.370.49 180 PBT1.360.47 189 NP0.980.35 180
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content