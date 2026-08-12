Crestchem standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 82.50% to Rs 9.18 crore

Net profit of Crestchem rose 180.00% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 82.50% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.185.0312.857.161.370.491.360.470.980.35

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