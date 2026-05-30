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Crestchem standalone net profit rises 80.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
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Sales rise 41.49% to Rs 10.23 crore

Net profit of Crestchem rose 80.33% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.49% to Rs 10.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.73% to Rs 2.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 29.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.237.23 41 29.6125.08 18 OPM %13.788.30 -10.7413.08 - PBDT1.600.74 116 3.833.71 3 PBT1.580.72 119 3.763.66 3 NP1.100.61 80 2.712.73 -1

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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