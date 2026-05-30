Crestchem standalone net profit rises 80.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.49% to Rs 10.23 crore

Net profit of Crestchem rose 80.33% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.49% to Rs 10.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.73% to Rs 2.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 29.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.