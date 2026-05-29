Crimson Metal Engineering Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 34.49% to Rs 1.88 crore

Net profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.49% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.24% to Rs 7.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.