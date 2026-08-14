Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.97% to Rs 1.99 crore

Net profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.992.0348.7457.140.600.520.040.030.030.02

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