Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.97% to Rs 1.99 croreNet profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.992.03 -2 OPM %48.7457.14 -PBDT0.600.52 15 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.030.02 50
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