CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 26.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.56% to Rs 1075.39 croreNet profit of CRISIL rose 26.16% to Rs 216.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 171.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 1075.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 843.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1075.39843.02 28 OPM %28.6328.32 -PBDT322.31256.66 26 PBT279.84224.97 24 NP216.46171.57 26
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