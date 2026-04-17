CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 45.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.06% to Rs 1057.66 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 45.93% to Rs 233.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.06% to Rs 1057.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 813.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.1057.66813.1830.1228.53347.80257.04308.38227.27233.26159.84

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