CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 45.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.06% to Rs 1057.66 croreNet profit of CRISIL rose 45.93% to Rs 233.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.06% to Rs 1057.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 813.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1057.66813.18 30 OPM %30.1228.53 -PBDT347.80257.04 35 PBT308.38227.27 36 NP233.26159.84 46
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