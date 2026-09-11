Crisil Ratings downgrades ratings of Kalpataru to 'BBB' with 'stable' outlook

Kalpataru (KL) said that Crisil Ratings has downgraded its rating on the long-term bank facility of the company to 'Crisil BBB/Stable' from 'Crisil BBB+/Stable'.

Crisil Ratings stated that the downgrade reflects the slower-than-anticipated improvement in the company's financial risk profile driven by delayed scaling up of collections and cash accrual, which will result in continued elevated debt to cash flow from operations (CFO) levels over the medium term.

While sales bookings and collections for fiscal 2026 increased by 17% and 34%, respectively, year-on-year, to Rs 5,280 crore and Rs 4,960 crore basis 100% economic interest, they remained below the estimated levels.

The shortfall was primarily due to delays in environmental approvals for key projects, delays in receipt of previously expected milestones in few projects and weaker demand in certain developments, resulting in lower-than-expected sales and collections. The rating continues to reflect the established market position and track record of KL in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), sizeable project portfolio and refinancing initiatives. These strengths are partially offset by geographical concentration in operations and susceptibility to cyclicality in the real estate sector. The company has seen significant capital inflow over the past two fiscals through equity infusion by the promoters and proceeds of the initial public offer (IPO).

Residential debt reduced to Rs 8,000 crore as on 31 March 2026, from Rs 9,200 crore a year earlier, supported by promoter infusion and utilisation of IPO proceeds towards debt repayment over the past two fiscals. However, the pace of deleveraging has been slower than envisaged and debt-to-CFO is expected to remain above 3.5 times through fiscal 2028. Kalpataru is the flagship real estate company of the Kalpataru group of companies, which is one of the leading real estate development groups in India. KL focuses on the development of premium residential, commercial, retail, integrated townships, lifestyle gated communities and redevelopment projects, primarily in MMR and Pune. The company has also undertaken projects in other key cities such as Hyderabad, Noida and Nagpur.