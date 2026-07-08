Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of R Systems at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

R Systems International (R Systems) said that Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its 'Crisil AA-/Stable' rating on the long-term facilities of the company.

Crisil Ratings stated that the rating continues to reflect the companys comfortable business risk profile, as reflected in its healthy operating performance and steady improvement in the operating margin, and its healthy financial risk profile backed by low debt profile and healthy cash surplus.

The ratings also factor in strong articulation of support from Blackstone Inc., which through its fund, BCP Asia II Topco II Pte. Ltd., Singapore, holds majority stake of 51.85% in R Systems as on 31 May 2026.

Blackstone has also supported the operations of R Systems with new customer additions from its portfolio, and this is expected to continue over the medium term, diversifying and enhancing R Systems customer base. Based on its track record, Blackstone is expected to provide need based timely financial support to R Systems, as it pursues organic and inorganic expansion plans. Revenues stood at Rs. 1,958 crore in 2025 registering around 12% growth over previous year, in line with Crisil Ratings expectations, as a result of addition of Novigo and favourable currency movements. Crisil Ratings expects the revenue growth in 2026 is expected to remain at healthy double digits led by full year benefits of the Novigo acquisition acquired in November 2025. Ex-off inorganic growth, the core (constant currency) revenue growth is expected in low single digits due to the prolonged geopolitical uncertainties besides the pressures of AI-led disruption.

Strategically, the company continues to advance its AI-first approach through business partnerships and prudent inorganic acquisitions, which is expected to support its evolving business risk profile. As on 31 December 2025, adjusted debt remained moderate at Rs 410 crore comprising mainly of Rs 275 crore non-convertible debentures (NCD) for the Novigo acquisition, Rs 95 crore lease liabilities and remaining short term borrowings. Against this, the adjusted networth stood healthy at Rs 1,196 crore leading to leverage metrices and debt protection metrices to remain at healthy levels. The company generates steady cash accruals in the range of Rs 180-200 crore (net of dividend).

R Systems has specialised offerings in the product engineering, analytics and design services with healthy growth across the verticals supported by a healthy operating margin profile. To sustain this trend going forward, the company remains on the lookout for inorganic opportunities; the size of the remain is expected to remain modest. The strengths are partially offset by exposure to its relatively moderate scale of operations and geographical concentration risk amid the exposure to industry specific challenges like macroeconomic development and policies in key operating markets and AI led disruptions. R Systems is a leading provider of technology, artificial intelligence, analytics and knowledge services. It partners with customers to enable or elevate their digital transformation with diversified digital offerings, including product engineering, cloud enablement, quality assurance testing, and digital platforms and solutions. The company offers services and solutions across telecom, technology, healthcare and life science, finance and insurance, and retail and e-commerce.