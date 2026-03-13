Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Shivalik Bimetal Controls at 'A/A1' with 'stable' outlook

Shivalik Bimetal Controls (SBCL) said that Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its 'Crisil A/Stable/Crisil A1' ratings on the bank loan facilities of the company.

Crisil Ratings stated that the ratings continue to reflect the longstanding presence of the promoters of SBCL in the bimetal industry, its leading market position due to presence in niche industry with negligible competition and strong financial risk profile.

These strengths are partially offset by moderate scale of operations.

The agency further said that a sustained growth in revenue growth of over 10% with steady operating margin leading of over 22% to higher-than-expected net cash accruals; and low dependence on debt leading to sustenance of strong financial risk profile could lead to a positive rating action.