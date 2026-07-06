Crisil Ratings upgrades Rajputana Stainless to 'BBB+/A2' with 'stable' outlook

Rajputana Stainless (RSL) said that Crisil Ratings has upgraded its ratings on the bank facilities of the company to 'Crisil BBB+/Stable/Crisil A2' from 'Crisil BBB/Stable/Crisil A3+'.

Crisil Ratings stated that the upgrade reflects an improvement in the business and financial risk profile of the company in the past two fiscals which is expected to sustain over the medium term.

RSLs operating performance has improved with a steady increase in volume of sales. Further, better procurement policy and increasing scale of operations has led to the improvement of operating margins to 9.26% in fiscal 2026 as against 8.05% in fiscal 2025 and 6.80% in fiscal 2024. The Groups operating performance is expected to sustain over the medium term.

The financial risk profile of the group is also on an improving trajectory with reduction of debt from Rs 100 crore as on 31 March 2025 to Rs 67 crore as on 31 March 2026. The company has paid off its external debt in April 2026. The improvement in capital structure coupled with improved operating profitability has also led to comfortable debt protection metrics for fiscal 2026. The rating reflects extensive experience of the promoters in steel industry, integrated operations and operating efficiency and comfortable financial risk profile. These strengths are partially offset by working capital-intensive operations, susceptibility of operations to volatile steel prices.