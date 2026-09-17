Crisil Ratings upgrades ratings of SG Mart to 'AA-/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

SG Mart said that Crisil Ratings has removed its ratings on the bank facilities of the company from 'rating watch with positive implications' and upgraded the ratings to 'Crisil AA-/Crisil A1+' from 'Crisil A/Crisil A1'.

The agency has assigned a stable' outlook to the long-term rating of the company.

Crisil Ratings stated that the rating upgrade reflects the strong support from the Sudesh Gupta (SG) group following transfer of controlling shareholding to Sanjay Gupta (chairman and MD of APL Apollo Tubes), along with his appointment as chairman of SG Mart.

The upgrade also factors in the company's strong operational and managerial integration with the SG group. The company is expected to benefit from the group's established market position, extensive business relationships and financial flexibility, which are likely to support its growth and expansion. Furthermore, the promoters have formally articulated their commitment to provide operational and financial support to group entities, including SG Mart.

The company reported strong momentum in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with revenue increasing 14% on-year to Rs 1,309 crore, driven by volume growth and increasing contribution from value-added products. Revenue growth is expected to remain healthy at 1015% over the medium term, supported by ramp-up of service centres, addition of new service centres, expansion in the renewable structures business and the company's strong dealer network. Profitability improved in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with the Ebitda margin rising to 4.5% from 3.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The operating margin is expected above 2.5% over the medium term, driven by scaling up of high-margin service centre and renewable structures segments, stabilisation in steel prices following the imposition of anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel imports, and increasing operating leverage from the expanded business base.

Capital structure remains strong, supported by equity infusion of over Rs 1,295 crore between fiscals 2024 and 2026. Total outside liabilities to adjusted networth ratio improved to 0.41 time as on 31 March 2026, as against 0.90 time as on 31 March 2025. The ratings continue to reflect the companys healthy business risk profile, with improving scale, diversified operations across trading, service centres, downstream distribution and renewable structures, and strong financial risk profile supported by significant cash balance, healthy capital structure and strong promoter support. These strengths are partially offset by modest operating margin and susceptibility to volatility in raw material prices and foreign exchange (forex) rates.