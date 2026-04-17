Crisil rallied 4.11% to Rs 4283.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 45.93% to Rs 233.26 crore on 30.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,057.66 crore in Q1 March 2026 over Q1 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 35.69% YoY to Rs 308.38 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 227.27 crore posted in corresponding quarter of the previous year.

During the quarter, revenue from ratng services increased 20.2% YoY to Rs 322.63 crore while revenue from research analytics & solutions jumped 34.9% YoY to Rs 735.63 crore

On the macroeconomic front, the company expects India's gross domestic product to grow at 7.1 % in the base case for this fiscal, compared with 7.6% last fiscal. However it cautioned downside risks to base case. If the conflict and disruptions prolong through April, GDP growth could slow down to 6.8% this fiscal. This is mainly due to energy supply shortages and rising input and logistics costs. On the other hand, private consumption should continue to support growth, given the government has maintained energy supply and fuel prices for consumers.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for financial year ending 31st December 2025, which will be paid on 8 May 2026. Amish Mehta, managing director & CEO, Crisil, said, "Our businesses saw growth during Q1 FY26, driven by customer centricity and differentiated, domain-led solutions. The ongoing geopolitical issues underscore the essentiality of our insights and risk solutions for clients navigating complexity. The growth and resilience of Indian economy continue to offer opportunities for our businesses. As we enter the 40th year of making markets function better, our focus remains sharp on increasing wallet share in our core markets, and expanding into adjacencies, new client segments and geographies, while continuing to invest in GenAI, digitalisation and future-ready talent.