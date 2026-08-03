Crizac consolidated net profit rises 2.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.98% to Rs 201.21 crore

Net profit of Crizac rose 2.88% to Rs 47.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 201.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 209.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.201.21209.5430.4029.1968.3668.8364.8462.1447.1345.81

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