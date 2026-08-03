Crizac consolidated net profit rises 2.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.98% to Rs 201.21 croreNet profit of Crizac rose 2.88% to Rs 47.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 201.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 209.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales201.21209.54 -4 OPM %30.4029.19 -PBDT68.3668.83 -1 PBT64.8462.14 4 NP47.1345.81 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content