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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crizac consolidated net profit rises 2.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Crizac consolidated net profit rises 2.88% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales decline 3.98% to Rs 201.21 crore

Net profit of Crizac rose 2.88% to Rs 47.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 201.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 209.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales201.21209.54 -4 OPM %30.4029.19 -PBDT68.3668.83 -1 PBT64.8462.14 4 NP47.1345.81 3

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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