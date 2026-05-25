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Crizac consolidated net profit rises 50.26% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 3:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.02% to Rs 391.73 crore

Net profit of Crizac rose 50.26% to Rs 75.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 391.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 340.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.39% to Rs 219.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 154.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.68% to Rs 1042.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 849.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales391.73340.59 15 1042.16849.49 23 OPM %24.3119.03 -27.4125.30 - PBDT101.9973.44 39 314.58250.85 25 PBT92.9162.08 50 287.22205.19 40 NP75.0449.94 50 219.14154.99 41

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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