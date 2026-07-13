Crizac gains on ETS India partnership to expand TOEFL, GRE preparation access

Crizac rose 1.91% to Rs 203.84 after the company announced a strategic partnership with ETS India to expand access to authorised TOEFL and GRE preparation resources for more than one lakh study abroad aspirants across India.

Under the collaboration, Crizac will integrate ETS' official TOEFL and GRE preparation resources into its study abroad counselling network. The initiative aims to help students prepare for admissions to universities worldwide through authorised learning materials and expert guidance.

Crizac said the partnership will leverage its network of more than 14,000 recruitment and counselling partners across 85 countries, relationships with over 500 universities in 14 countries, and support for around 4 lakh student applications annually. The collaboration is expected to expand access to trusted test preparation support for at least 100,000 students each year.

The company said the tie-up comes amid rising demand for overseas education and official admissions support, particularly from students in Tier II and Tier III cities. ETS also plans to expand its network of authorised TOEFL and GRE test centres in India from more than 65 to 100 over the next year and establish a third authorised test centre in Kolkata in collaboration with Crizac in 2027. Crizac is a technology-driven B2B platform for international student recruitment. Headquartered in India with a UK-registered entity, the company connects a network of over 14,000 education consultants across 85+ countries with 500+ higher education institutions in key study destinations including the UK, US, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the UAE. Its platform helps universities expand their global reach while enabling recruitment partners to streamline student admissions through technology-driven solutions.