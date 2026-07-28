Crizac announced that it has entered into an agreement via its wholly owned Subsidiary Crizac to acquire 100% of the shareholding of Inova Consultancy (Inova Education), a move that expands its presence in Mexico. The acquisition strengthens Crizac's university partnerships across the UK and Europe and marks the company's entry into the Netherlands as a new European destination market, reinforcing its ambition to build one of the world's leading international education platforms.

As part of the acquisition, Crizac will acquire the business of Inova Consultancy, including its recruitment platform, university partnership portfolio, commercial contracts, operational processes, business infrastructure and associated goodwill. Inova will continue to operate independently under Crizac's ownership. Eric Wijmenga, Founder of Inova Education, will join Crizac as Regional Director, UK and Europe, where he will lead Crizac's UK and Europe recruitment strategies, strengthen university partnerships, support business development, and drive regional growth initiatives.