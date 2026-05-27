Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Croissance reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Croissance reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.28 crore

Croissance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 510.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.280 0 0.610.10 510 OPM %7.140 --21.31-50.00 - PBDT0.020.43 -95 0.070.01 600 PBT0.020.43 -95 0.070.01 600 NP00.42 -100 0.050 0

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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