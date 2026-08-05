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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Croissance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Croissance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Croissance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.030 0 OPM %-300.000 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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