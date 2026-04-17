Crompton Greaves bags Rs 72-cr solar pump order from MSEDCL

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals said that it has received an order from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for 3,540 Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems under the PM-KUSUM-B scheme.

The total order value is approximately Rs 71.75 crore.

The scope of work includes design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems, along with warranty, repair and maintenance, and remote monitoring system services across various locations in Maharashtra.

The project is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of the Notice to Proceed or work order.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products, ranging from fans, lamps and luminaries to pumps and household appliances such as water heaters, coolers, mixer grinders and irons.