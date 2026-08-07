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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 14.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 14.87% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.84% to Rs 2235.02 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 14.87% to Rs 140.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.84% to Rs 2235.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1998.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2235.021998.38 12 OPM %10.049.59 -PBDT236.54205.59 15 PBT191.31166.09 15 NP140.48122.29 15

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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