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Cropster Agro standalone net profit declines 54.49% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:44 AM IST
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Sales decline 68.25% to Rs 17.68 crore

Net profit of Cropster Agro declined 54.49% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 68.25% to Rs 17.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.08% to Rs 13.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 175.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 194.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.6855.69 -68 175.24194.30 -10 OPM %8.656.57 -8.136.62 - PBDT1.543.66 -58 14.3213.42 7 PBT1.543.66 -58 14.3213.42 7 NP1.473.23 -54 13.7812.99 6

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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