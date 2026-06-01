Cropster Agro standalone net profit declines 54.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 68.25% to Rs 17.68 crore

Net profit of Cropster Agro declined 54.49% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 68.25% to Rs 17.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.08% to Rs 13.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 175.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 194.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.