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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cropster Agro standalone net profit rises 34.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Cropster Agro standalone net profit rises 34.51% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.00% to Rs 54.59 crore

Net profit of Cropster Agro rose 34.51% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 54.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales54.5951.02 7 OPM %9.788.04 -PBDT5.344.12 30 PBT5.344.12 30 NP5.343.97 35

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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