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Crown Lifters standalone net profit declines 31.69% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.31% to Rs 11.62 crore

Net profit of Crown Lifters declined 31.69% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.31% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.27% to Rs 8.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 39.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.6211.14 4 39.7235.03 13 OPM %54.4859.25 -52.7258.55 - PBDT5.516.08 -9 19.2919.10 1 PBT3.144.39 -28 11.9313.11 -9 NP2.223.25 -32 8.8718.98 -53

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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