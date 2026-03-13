Cryogenic OGS bags Rs 1-cr order from Suzlon Western India Projects

Cryogenic OGS announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 1.20 crore from Suzlon Western India Projects for the supply of root support and tip support.

The total value of the order stands at Rs 1,20,46,620 and the project is scheduled to be executed within 8 to 10 weeks.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It also stated that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

Cryogenic Ogs provides equipment solutions for metering, filtering, pressure reduction, dosing and blending. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 32.90 crore and net profit of Rs 6.12 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.