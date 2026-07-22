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CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 26.51% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 23.67% to Rs 1287.32 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 26.51% to Rs 150.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 23.67% to Rs 1287.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1040.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income1287.321040.94 24 OPM %60.7255.37 -PBDT201.74159.52 26 PBT201.74159.52 26 NP150.04118.60 27

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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