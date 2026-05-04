CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 5.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.43% to Rs 1200.86 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 5.85% to Rs 201.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 22.43% to Rs 1200.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 980.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.63% to Rs 633.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 593.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 25.24% to Rs 4505.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3597.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.